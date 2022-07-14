A man embraces the heat wave (left) while an elderly woman sends sweet treats to firefighters. Photo: SCMP composite
China heatwave: man embraces heat to play ‘basketball’, grandma buys cool treats for firefighters, police save man from potential heatstroke
- The man’s version of basketball features a typical basket tied to an extremely tall bamboo pole
- The elderly woman consistently offers gifts to the firefighters
A man embraces the heat wave (left) while an elderly woman sends sweet treats to firefighters. Photo: SCMP composite