Quirky China: job seeker seeker insulted during interview for trying to negotiate better pay, game influencers pay to be beaten up to avoid work and a boss suprises a former employee. Photo: Handout
Quirky China: woman called ‘mistress’ in job interview, gamers fake attack to avoid work, woman quits and gets US$16,3o0 from boss
- A jobseeker who sought to negotiate the pay for a job that demanded she work every weekend is shocked by the rude response
- Two live-streaming gamers with large online followings paid men to beat them up and film the fake attack to try and get time off work
