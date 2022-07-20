Quirky China: job seeker seeker insulted during interview for trying to negotiate better pay, game influencers pay to be beaten up to avoid work and a boss suprises a former employee. Photo: Handout
Quirky China: job seeker seeker insulted during interview for trying to negotiate better pay, game influencers pay to be beaten up to avoid work and a boss suprises a former employee. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Quirky China: woman called ‘mistress’ in job interview, gamers fake attack to avoid work, woman quits and gets US$16,3o0 from boss

  • A jobseeker who sought to negotiate the pay for a job that demanded she work every weekend is shocked by the rude response
  • Two live-streaming gamers with large online followings paid men to beat them up and film the fake attack to try and get time off work

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:18pm, 20 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Quirky China: job seeker seeker insulted during interview for trying to negotiate better pay, game influencers pay to be beaten up to avoid work and a boss suprises a former employee. Photo: Handout
Quirky China: job seeker seeker insulted during interview for trying to negotiate better pay, game influencers pay to be beaten up to avoid work and a boss suprises a former employee. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE