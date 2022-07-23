The video post celebrating the boy’s birth quickly went viral and had more than 240 million views at the time of writing. Photo: Weibo
Grandma at 36: woman in China triggers early marriage debate with video post celebrating teenage son’s first child, racking up 240 million views
- A video post on social media about a woman becoming a grandma at 36 after her teenage son has his first child stirs marriage age debate in China
- Zhang’s eldest son, the newborn’s father, is only 18 years old, meaning he and his wife are not eligible to legally register their marriage
