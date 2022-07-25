A head of a university was fired for spending US$27 million to rehire teachers sent to the Philippines to get ‘instant PhD degrees’. Photo: SCMP composite
A head of a university was fired for spending US$27 million to rehire teachers sent to the Philippines to get ‘instant PhD degrees’. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Instant PhDs’: head of China university fired for using US$27 million to rehire teachers after obtaining doctorates from ‘obscure’ school to lift status

  • The teachers attended a school in Manila where they earned PhDs in 28 months, far shorter than normal
  • The school then rehired them to boost its doctorate rate, sparking public criticism

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 25 Jul, 2022

