A head of a university was fired for spending US$27 million to rehire teachers sent to the Philippines to get ‘instant PhD degrees’. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Instant PhDs’: head of China university fired for using US$27 million to rehire teachers after obtaining doctorates from ‘obscure’ school to lift status
- The teachers attended a school in Manila where they earned PhDs in 28 months, far shorter than normal
- The school then rehired them to boost its doctorate rate, sparking public criticism
A head of a university was fired for spending US$27 million to rehire teachers sent to the Philippines to get ‘instant PhD degrees’. Photo: SCMP composite