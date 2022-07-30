Quirky China: a man sues a restaurant that served him a bloody medium rare steak, a woman gets lectured about marrying by a group of kids. Photo: Handout
Quirky China: man sues over bloody steak, kids urge young woman to marry, supermarket thief tricks self-checkout
- A man in Shanghai demanded a medium rare steak but was outraged when he found there was blood in it and is now suing the restaurant
- A young woman has filmed five of her child relatives she was eating dinner with lecturing her and saying that she must marry in a viral video
