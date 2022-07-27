A sign wishing people well from Shanghai has gone viral (top) and a woman who donated her life savings gave her body to science upon her death (bottom). Photo: SCMP composite
Love, courage in China: ‘Missing you badly from Shanghai’ street sign, a final donation and dad loses weight to save daughter
- A street sign that reads “I am missing you badly from Shanghai” has turned into a wildly popular local tourist spot
- A 103-year-old woman who gave her life savings to charity donates her body to medicine
