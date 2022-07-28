A woman in China said she will try to take legal action against people who abused her online for her pink hair. Photo: SCMP composite
‘You nightclub girl’: woman pursues lawsuits against cyberbullies over nasty comments about her pink hair in posts with bedridden grandpa
- The woman was called an “evil spirit” and said she should not be allowed to become a teacher with her pink hair
- It is, however, unlikely that any potential lawsuit would result in action against the individuals
A woman in China said she will try to take legal action against people who abused her online for her pink hair. Photo: SCMP composite