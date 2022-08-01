A school in China has banned long hair and ‘weird styles’ like perms and mullets and is now at the centre of a debate over invasive school rules. Photo: Handout
‘Long hair causes trouble’: Chinese school bans ‘weird styles’ they say hurt student study like sideburns, mullets and fringes
- A school in northern China has implemented a ban on long hair, fringes, hair dye, perms and accessories and provoked heated public debate
- The school said the ban covers ‘weird-style’ hair, long hair, fringes, sideburns, dyed or permed hair, and hair accessories
A school in China has banned long hair and ‘weird styles’ like perms and mullets and is now at the centre of a debate over invasive school rules. Photo: Handout