The sickening moment a car drives over a woman repeatedly, leaving the woman dead and her boyfriend accused of her killing. Photo: Handout
China shocked after man allegedly drives over girlfriend repeatedly and kills her, reigniting gender-based violence debate
- A man in northern China repeatedly ran over his girlfriend with a car, killing her in a gruesome attack that was caught on video and has since gone viral
- The city of Tangshan where the attack took place was the scene of a violent assault against four women two months ago
