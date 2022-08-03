The sickening moment a car drives over a woman repeatedly, leaving the woman dead and her boyfriend accused of her killing. Photo: Handout
China shocked after man allegedly drives over girlfriend repeatedly and kills her, reigniting gender-based violence debate

  • A man in northern China repeatedly ran over his girlfriend with a car, killing her in a gruesome attack that was caught on video and has since gone viral
  • The city of Tangshan where the attack took place was the scene of a violent assault against four women two months ago

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 3 Aug, 2022

