The family of a young woman who died a day after her wedding have been praised for donating her organs and saving lives. Photo: Handout
‘Heaven will sprinkle a rainbow for you’: woman dies day after wedding from brain haemorrhage, saves 3 lives with organ gifts

  • The new bride suffered a brain haemorrhage the day after her wedding and died in hospital the same day
  • Her family, despite being overwhelmed by grief, donated her organs, saying this was what she would have wanted

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:55pm, 8 Aug, 2022

