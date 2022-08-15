A man in China was mistakenly reported for kidnapping because he allowed his daughter to sleep in the boot while he worked. Photo: Weibo
‘I am not a kidnapper’: single father in China nearly arrested after daughter naps in boot during ride-hailing shift

  • The man is divorced and does not live with any older relatives who could take care of his daughter
  • He often allowed the girl to sleep in the boot when she got tired of sitting while he was driving around

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 Aug, 2022

