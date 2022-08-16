A video news story about a Chinese boy begging his mother not to work in another city has highlighted the country’s millions of left-behind children. Photo: SCMP composite
A video news story about a Chinese boy begging his mother not to work in another city has highlighted the country’s millions of left-behind children. Photo: SCMP composite
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘I don’t want money, I just want mum’: sobbing boy begs mother not to leave home, spotlights plight of ‘left-behind’ kids in China again

  • Independent estimates put the number of left-behind children at around 70 million with one or both parents away, and 31 million with both gone
  • A major factor in decisions to leave children behind is the hukou, China’s rigid household registration system, which makes relocating very difficult

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:12pm, 16 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A video news story about a Chinese boy begging his mother not to work in another city has highlighted the country’s millions of left-behind children. Photo: SCMP composite
A video news story about a Chinese boy begging his mother not to work in another city has highlighted the country’s millions of left-behind children. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE