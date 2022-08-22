Someone was so offended at a cat appearing on screen during a teacher’s online class that her employer fired her, prompting her to take legal action. Photo: SCMP artwork
Chinese cat has its day in court: teacher fired for kitty’s on-camera cameo in online class wins unfair dismissal case
- The art teacher had been told just before the cat incident that the company was happy with her performance
- The court ruled the company overreached, inventing new rules that did not previously exist to justify firing the teacher as they were angry about the cat
Someone was so offended at a cat appearing on screen during a teacher’s online class that her employer fired her, prompting her to take legal action. Photo: SCMP artwork