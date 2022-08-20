A dog in China went on a two-day hunger strike and died following the death of its owner. Photo: Handout
‘They are reunited in Heaven’: dog dies after going on two-day hunger strike following owner’s death
- In its final moments, the dog trekked to a renovated house the old man had wanted to see and died there
- The dog reportedly spent two days laying next to the man’s coffin, not eating or drinking
