A boy in China caught stealing was sent to collect rubbish to earn money to repay the debt as punishment, attracting praise for his mother’s tough parenting stance. Photo: SCMP
Mother in China triggers tough parenting debate after making son, 8, collect rubbish to repay US$3 he stole from grandmother
- A Chinese mother who caught her son stealing beat him and then sent him to collect recyclable waste to earn money so he could repay what he stole
- Her actions have renewed online discussion on the mainland about tough parenting, a perennial subject of conversation among Chinese parents
