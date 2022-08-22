Doctors in China spend more than 10 hours removing a 1kg hairball from a 9-year-old girl’s stomach after she swallowed it to get more attention. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Poor child’: doctors in China find 1kg hairball in stomach of girl eating human hair for attention due to condition known as Pica
- A young girl was taken to hospital in China with symptoms including nausea and vomiting
- After a 10-hour procedure, they removed a 1kg ball of human hair from her stomach and diagnosed her with the psychological condition Pica
