Chinese internet delighted by dad who converts truck interior into ‘princess bedroom’ so he can take his daughter with him while working. Photo: SCMP composite
‘What a sweet dad!’: man in China turns truck cabin into ‘princess bedroom’ so daughter can travel with her parents on the road
- Videos of a truck cabin converted into a princess bedroom for a couple’s daughter so she can travel with them go viral in China
- The mother of the girl said the couple did not want to keep leaving their daughter behind because of their busy work schedules
