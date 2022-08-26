A Chinese uncle spent US$8,800 hosting 16 young relatives at home for 2 months and recorded key moments in a series of viral videos he posted online. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Most powerful uncle in the universe’ who splurges US$8,800 on hosting 16 nieces and nephews at his home for 2 months a viral hit
- An online series of videos uploaded by an uncle taking care of his four sisters’ 16 kids and his own two daughters has been a hit in China
- The creator of the videos said he and his sisters are close and want their children to be the same and so they all stay with him during the summer holidays
