China’s state media has blasted people making online jokes calling heatwave affected areas ‘red chilli oil hotpot’ and other comments as insensitive. Photo: SCMP composite
China’s state media has blasted people making online jokes calling heatwave affected areas ‘red chilli oil hotpot’ and other comments as insensitive. Photo: SCMP composite
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Disaster entertainment’: online jokes likening China’s record heatwave to ‘red chilli oil hotpot’ trigger furious rebuke

  • Almost half of China is reeling under the most severe drought and longest period of high temperatures in six decades with fires and power outages affecting large areas
  • Insensitive jokes about the hot weather describing affected areas like Sichuan province and Chongqing as ‘red chilli oil hotpot’, have surfaced online

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:09pm, 25 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s state media has blasted people making online jokes calling heatwave affected areas ‘red chilli oil hotpot’ and other comments as insensitive. Photo: SCMP composite
China’s state media has blasted people making online jokes calling heatwave affected areas ‘red chilli oil hotpot’ and other comments as insensitive. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE