China’s state media has blasted people making online jokes calling heatwave affected areas ‘red chilli oil hotpot’ and other comments as insensitive. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Disaster entertainment’: online jokes likening China’s record heatwave to ‘red chilli oil hotpot’ trigger furious rebuke
- Almost half of China is reeling under the most severe drought and longest period of high temperatures in six decades with fires and power outages affecting large areas
- Insensitive jokes about the hot weather describing affected areas like Sichuan province and Chongqing as ‘red chilli oil hotpot’, have surfaced online
