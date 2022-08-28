University students line up to collect money to help pay their tuition fees from a man who has donated US$4.7 million to thousands of struggling students over two decades. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Poverty shouldn’t be passed down’: Chinese entrepreneur gives US$4.7 million to 4,000 low-income university students
- Cui Peijun hands out cash payments to needy students at the end of every summer holidays before the new university year begins
- His charitable support has been ongoing since 2003, and in that time he has helped thousands of students obtain higher education qualifications
