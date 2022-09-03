A girl in China, aged 8, stuns social media in a video showing her demonstrating suturing techniques taught by her father who is a doctor. Photo: SCMP composite
A girl in China, aged 8, stuns social media in a video showing her demonstrating suturing techniques taught by her father who is a doctor. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Go for it, young girl!’: 8-year-old in China performs perfect suturing and dreams of becoming a doctor like dad

  • A video of a small girl practising surgical suturing on a piece of pork skin has gone viral after social media users are impressed by her skill
  • Her doctor father says following in his footsteps is her dream and that this was only the second time she has ever attempted the procedure

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 3 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A girl in China, aged 8, stuns social media in a video showing her demonstrating suturing techniques taught by her father who is a doctor. Photo: SCMP composite
A girl in China, aged 8, stuns social media in a video showing her demonstrating suturing techniques taught by her father who is a doctor. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE