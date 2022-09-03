A girl in China, aged 8, stuns social media in a video showing her demonstrating suturing techniques taught by her father who is a doctor. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Go for it, young girl!’: 8-year-old in China performs perfect suturing and dreams of becoming a doctor like dad
- A video of a small girl practising surgical suturing on a piece of pork skin has gone viral after social media users are impressed by her skill
- Her doctor father says following in his footsteps is her dream and that this was only the second time she has ever attempted the procedure
