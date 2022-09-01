‘Amazing to have a virtual idol as a classmate’: AI singer enrols at prestigious Chinese music institution and is a hit with students. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Beautiful with a sweet voice’ AI singer enrols at prestigious Chinese music university and generates massive public interest
- An AI singer, named Luya, is starting as a first-year student at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music where she will help with AI-assisted music creation
- Her creators describe Luya as a singer who loves music and wishes to bring people vitality and happiness through her music
‘Amazing to have a virtual idol as a classmate’: AI singer enrols at prestigious Chinese music institution and is a hit with students. Photo: SCMP composite