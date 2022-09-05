A man in China adopted a woman’s Labrador and then threatened to have it killed for meat unless she paid him cash. Photo: Handout
‘Pay up or I sell dog to meat shop’: man in China adopts woman’s dog then threatens to have it killed unless she gives him US$725
- The owner decided to give up her dog because she couldn’t spend enough time with him and found a man to adopt him on a trading website
- After the man took the dog he demanded the former owner pay him US$725 and threatened to sell the dog to meat traders if she did not agree
