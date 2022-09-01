A mother and father shave their heads to donate skin from their scalps for their badly burnt son’s transplant surgery. Photo: SCMP composite
‘I will give him anything’: parents shave heads to donate scalp tissue to infant son after hot water badly burns almost half of his body
- A burst water heater pipe at the family’s home spewed out scorching water that hit the boy, who received burns to 46 per cent of his body
- Due to the severity of his injuries, Kangkang was taken to hospital in a coma in a serious condition and in urgent need of skin donors
