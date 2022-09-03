A police officer had an unexpected task when a small boy dialled emergency asking for help after he found his parents had vanished from home. photo: SCMP artwork
‘How much to sleep at police station?’ Precocious Chinese boy amuses officer who offers to babysit him overnight after parents vanish
- A frightened little boy whose parents went missing called a police emergency number seeking help in a panic
- Officers decided to take him back to the station and the boy left a note telling his parents they could pick him up there when they returned
