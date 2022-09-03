A cinema in China finds itself the subject of online jokes after releasing an ad offering free tickets to ‘old people’ born between 1970 and 1985. Photo: Handout
‘My son is only 3, I’m not old’: Chinese cinema ridiculed for bizarre ad claiming ‘old people’ means anyone born from 1970 to 1985
- A cinema’s offer of free tickets for ‘old people’ to boost attendance has backfired after it said ‘old’ is anyone aged between 37 and 52 years old
- In China young people fall into the age bracket of 14 to 35, while those between 36 and 59 are generally considered to be middle-aged
