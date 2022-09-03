A dad in China was so overcome with emotion after dropping his son at school he went home and hid in the boy’s bedroom and cried. Photo: Handout
‘He’s grown up so fast’: father in China cries and hides in son’s room on boy’s first day of kindergarten as wife films him

  • A mother is moved by her husband’s emotional response to son’s first day of school and films him crying
  • September 1 is the traditional start date for schools in China with many parents online relating to the father’s reaction

Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 3 Sep, 2022

