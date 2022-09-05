A video of a Chinese girl complaining about her looks has gone viral on mainland social media. Photo: Handout
A video of a Chinese girl complaining about her looks has gone viral on mainland social media. Photo: Handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Spitting image of dad: video of Chinese girl, 6, complaining about resemblance to father instead of mother amuses the internet

  • A video news story about a little girl bemoaning her resemblance to her father and not her mother trends widely on mainland social media
  • After a family friend commented on her resemblance to her father recently, the little girl was embarrassed and burst into tears

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 2:08pm, 5 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A video of a Chinese girl complaining about her looks has gone viral on mainland social media. Photo: Handout
A video of a Chinese girl complaining about her looks has gone viral on mainland social media. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE