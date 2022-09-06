A mother and toddler suprise passengers on a plane in China with gift bags containing a sorry note for any noise the boy might make during the flight. Photo: SCMP composite
Screaming child alert! Mother and toddler in China hand out gift bags with earplugs and sorry note to fellow flight passengers in advance
- A mother in China came up with the idea of gift bags after hearing about noises made by children on public transport annoying other passengers
- In a video story the mother hands the gift bags to her son who then distributes them to fellow flight passengers
