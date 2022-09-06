A mother and toddler suprise passengers on a plane in China with gift bags containing a sorry note for any noise the boy might make during the flight. Photo: SCMP composite
A mother and toddler suprise passengers on a plane in China with gift bags containing a sorry note for any noise the boy might make during the flight. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Screaming child alert! Mother and toddler in China hand out gift bags with earplugs and sorry note to fellow flight passengers in advance

  • A mother in China came up with the idea of gift bags after hearing about noises made by children on public transport annoying other passengers
  • In a video story the mother hands the gift bags to her son who then distributes them to fellow flight passengers

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:16am, 6 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A mother and toddler suprise passengers on a plane in China with gift bags containing a sorry note for any noise the boy might make during the flight. Photo: SCMP composite
A mother and toddler suprise passengers on a plane in China with gift bags containing a sorry note for any noise the boy might make during the flight. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE