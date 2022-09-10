A Chinese influencer is kicked off his Douyin account for posting a video of himself eating a wasp, causing swollen lips and difficulty swallowing. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Sausage lips’: Chinese influencer cancelled after wasp-eating video stunt that causes public outcry and extremely swollen lips
- An influencer in China is banned from his social media account after a dangerous stunt last week
- In a video he uses a pair of chopsticks to catch a wasp and eats it, exclaiming: ‘Although I am a little afraid, I will eat it anyway’
A Chinese influencer is kicked off his Douyin account for posting a video of himself eating a wasp, causing swollen lips and difficulty swallowing. Photo: SCMP composite