A Chinese maths genius who walked away from his career to become a monk has returned to secular life after 12 years and is opening a new business. Photo: SCMP composite
‘I want to be more true to myself’: Chinese maths genius who became a monk returns to secular life more than a decade later with psychology business

  • Liu Zhiyu won top international maths awards and a prestigious scholarship but left it all behind to become a Buddhist monk
  • He has now announced via social media his plans to resume living a secular life and start a new psychology training business

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 6 Sep, 2022

