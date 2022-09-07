A Chinese couple have given up expensive apartment living for life in an RV, causing public debate about their nomadic lifestyle choice. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Beggars in a car park’: couple in China ditch high rents to live in camper van, but some people are freaking out
- White collar workers Zhang Xi and Hu Anyuan from Shenzhen in southern China abandoned renting to live in a camper van and save money
- Despite some backlash from sections of the public, the couple say they have a better quality of life than before
