A mother in China rejects requests from other parents that she buy expensive gifts for her kid’s teachers and restarts education debate. Photo: SCMP artwork
A mother in China rejects requests from other parents that she buy expensive gifts for her kid’s teachers and restarts education debate. Photo: SCMP artwork
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Don’t butter up teachers: Chinese parents warned (again) not to give lavish gifts in attempt to end expensive tradition and likely bribes

  • A mother in China has rejected an entrenched tradition of parents giving gifts to their children’s teachers and says she was ostracised as a result
  • Education authorities have issued calls for restraint as well, as many consider lavish gifts to amount to bribes for grades and extra help

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:05pm, 7 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A mother in China rejects requests from other parents that she buy expensive gifts for her kid’s teachers and restarts education debate. Photo: SCMP artwork
A mother in China rejects requests from other parents that she buy expensive gifts for her kid’s teachers and restarts education debate. Photo: SCMP artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE