A mother in China rejects requests from other parents that she buy expensive gifts for her kid’s teachers and restarts education debate. Photo: SCMP artwork
Don’t butter up teachers: Chinese parents warned (again) not to give lavish gifts in attempt to end expensive tradition and likely bribes
- A mother in China has rejected an entrenched tradition of parents giving gifts to their children’s teachers and says she was ostracised as a result
- Education authorities have issued calls for restraint as well, as many consider lavish gifts to amount to bribes for grades and extra help
