A group of people pouring bottled mineral water into a river and praying for good health causes an online backlash, with people accusing the group of waste. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Better to release money’: group in China pouring bottled mineral water into river for good health blasted for waste during record drought
- Fang sheng, or ‘life release to nature’ in English, has been observed in China since ancient times, with releasers believing it brings good karma
- China has been in the grip of one of the worst heatwaves and droughts in decades with lakes and rivers drying up as temperatures soared recently
