A group of people pouring bottled mineral water into a river and praying for good health causes an online backlash, with people accusing the group of waste. Photo: SCMP composite
A group of people pouring bottled mineral water into a river and praying for good health causes an online backlash, with people accusing the group of waste. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Better to release money’: group in China pouring bottled mineral water into river for good health blasted for waste during record drought

  • Fang sheng, or ‘life release to nature’ in English, has been observed in China since ancient times, with releasers believing it brings good karma
  • China has been in the grip of one of the worst heatwaves and droughts in decades with lakes and rivers drying up as temperatures soared recently

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:23am, 8 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A group of people pouring bottled mineral water into a river and praying for good health causes an online backlash, with people accusing the group of waste. Photo: SCMP composite
A group of people pouring bottled mineral water into a river and praying for good health causes an online backlash, with people accusing the group of waste. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE