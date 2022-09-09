China is charmed by a loving little boy who, seeing his mother always busy with housework, decided he would start helping her. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Don’t hurt your tender hands’: adorable 2-year-old boy doing housework for mother melts hearts on Chinese social media

  • A little boy who watched his mother doing housework started pitching in and has gone viral on mainland social media
  • The toddler’s mother says he learned by watching and imitating her as she cleaned, and is surprised by how well he cleans

Liya Su
Liya Su

Updated: 9:44am, 9 Sep, 2022

