China is charmed by a loving little boy who, seeing his mother always busy with housework, decided he would start helping her. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Don’t hurt your tender hands’: adorable 2-year-old boy doing housework for mother melts hearts on Chinese social media
- A little boy who watched his mother doing housework started pitching in and has gone viral on mainland social media
- The toddler’s mother says he learned by watching and imitating her as she cleaned, and is surprised by how well he cleans
