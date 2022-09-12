A nut picker in China has a lucky escape after his hydrogen balloon is blown off course and drifts out of control before it crash lands 300km away. Photo: SCMP Composite
A nut picker in China has a lucky escape after his hydrogen balloon is blown off course and drifts out of control before it crash lands 300km away. Photo: SCMP Composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Flew into sky like plastic bag’: Chinese pine nut picker’s hydrogen balloon blown 300km off course and is lost in wild for 2 days

  • A nut picker in China has a lucky escape after a runaway balloon took him on a wild 8-hour ride then left him injured and stranded in the wild for another 40 hours
  • Hydrogen balloons are banned in China for pine nut harvesting due to the risk of accidents and fire, but they remain popular with many nut pickers

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:52pm, 12 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A nut picker in China has a lucky escape after his hydrogen balloon is blown off course and drifts out of control before it crash lands 300km away. Photo: SCMP Composite
A nut picker in China has a lucky escape after his hydrogen balloon is blown off course and drifts out of control before it crash lands 300km away. Photo: SCMP Composite
READ FULL ARTICLE