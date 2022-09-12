A nut picker in China has a lucky escape after his hydrogen balloon is blown off course and drifts out of control before it crash lands 300km away. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Flew into sky like plastic bag’: Chinese pine nut picker’s hydrogen balloon blown 300km off course and is lost in wild for 2 days
- A nut picker in China has a lucky escape after a runaway balloon took him on a wild 8-hour ride then left him injured and stranded in the wild for another 40 hours
- Hydrogen balloons are banned in China for pine nut harvesting due to the risk of accidents and fire, but they remain popular with many nut pickers
