A boy [left] went viral in China after he convinced his parents to save a sheep they had been planning to slaughter. Photo: SCMP composite
‘It became docile when he touched it’: Chinese boy saves and keeps sheep as pet that had been doomed for slaughter

  • The parents had thought it would be a good idea to buy a whole animal and use it for food
  • But the boy vehemently disagreed with the plan, and the parents eventually relented

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 11 Sep, 2022

