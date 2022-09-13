A Ugandan woman in China becomes an unexpected celebrity, amassing 11 million followers online with her Chinese cooking videos. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Marvellous Rose!’ Ugandan woman teaching China how to cook Chinese food becomes online celebrity with 11 million fans
- An African woman has become a famous influencer in China with her posts on how to cook Chinese food on mainland social media
- Rose speaks fluent Mandarin and can cook dishes like tofu, hotpot, roasted duck, steamed fish and spicy chicken as well as many regional specialities
