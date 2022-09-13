A Ugandan woman in China becomes an unexpected celebrity, amassing 11 million followers online with her Chinese cooking videos. Photo: SCMP composite
A Ugandan woman in China becomes an unexpected celebrity, amassing 11 million followers online with her Chinese cooking videos. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Marvellous Rose!’ Ugandan woman teaching China how to cook Chinese food becomes online celebrity with 11 million fans

  • An African woman has become a famous influencer in China with her posts on how to cook Chinese food on mainland social media
  • Rose speaks fluent Mandarin and can cook dishes like tofu, hotpot, roasted duck, steamed fish and spicy chicken as well as many regional specialities

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 10:08am, 13 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Ugandan woman in China becomes an unexpected celebrity, amassing 11 million followers online with her Chinese cooking videos. Photo: SCMP composite
A Ugandan woman in China becomes an unexpected celebrity, amassing 11 million followers online with her Chinese cooking videos. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE