A doctor and hospital in China are accused of malpractice after telling parents their baby had a tumour, later found to be a lotus seed shell. Photo: SCMP Composite
Chinese baby with lotus seed shell stuck in mouth misdiagnosed with tumour, embroiling public health system in scandal

  • The case has shocked public opinion and raised questions about professionalism and attitudes to patient care in China’s health system
  • Some argue the case is a result of the country’s limited medical resources and overworked doctors in public hospitals

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:07pm, 9 Sep, 2022

