A doctor and hospital in China are accused of malpractice after telling parents their baby had a tumour, later found to be a lotus seed shell. Photo: SCMP Composite
Chinese baby with lotus seed shell stuck in mouth misdiagnosed with tumour, embroiling public health system in scandal
- The case has shocked public opinion and raised questions about professionalism and attitudes to patient care in China’s health system
- Some argue the case is a result of the country’s limited medical resources and overworked doctors in public hospitals
A doctor and hospital in China are accused of malpractice after telling parents their baby had a tumour, later found to be a lotus seed shell. Photo: SCMP Composite