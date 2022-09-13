China’s ‘rocket boy’, who went viral for calling out a planetarium for wrongly labelling rockets in a visitor film, now gives ‘lectures’ to other students at his school. Photo: SCMP composite
China’s viral ‘rocket boy’ who told off planetarium for mistakes in educational film is now ‘teaching’ astronomy at his school
- The boy became an internet darling in July when a video of him angrily pointing out that a rocket in a film at a planetarium was wrongly named went viral
- He has already made his own rocket models and taught online classes on short video app Douyin where he has more than 214,000 followers
China’s ‘rocket boy’, who went viral for calling out a planetarium for wrongly labelling rockets in a visitor film, now gives ‘lectures’ to other students at his school. Photo: SCMP composite