China’s ‘rocket boy’, who went viral for calling out a planetarium for wrongly labelling rockets in a visitor film, now gives ‘lectures’ to other students at his school. Photo: SCMP composite
China’s viral ‘rocket boy’ who told off planetarium for mistakes in educational film is now ‘teaching’ astronomy at his school

  • The boy became an internet darling in July when a video of him angrily pointing out that a rocket in a film at a planetarium was wrongly named went viral
  • He has already made his own rocket models and taught online classes on short video app Douyin where he has more than 214,000 followers

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 13 Sep, 2022

