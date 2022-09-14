A video of a little boy claiming he has an allergy to get out of doing his homework is trending on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Allergic to smell of homework’: Chinese boy claims in amusing viral video that allergy spends 5 years ‘incubating’
- A mother films her son telling an inventive story about a curious allergy to get out of homework and posts it online where it has since gone viral
- Chinese students spend an average of 2.82 hours a day on homework, 3.7 times more than peers in Japan and 4.8 times higher than in South Korea
A video of a little boy claiming he has an allergy to get out of doing his homework is trending on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite