‘Allergic to smell of homework’: Chinese boy claims in amusing viral video that allergy spends 5 years ‘incubating’

  • A mother films her son telling an inventive story about a curious allergy to get out of homework and posts it online where it has since gone viral
  • Chinese students spend an average of 2.82 hours a day on homework, 3.7 times more than peers in Japan and 4.8 times higher than in South Korea

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Sep, 2022

