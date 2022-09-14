The woman’s parents claim she owes her brother an apartment after she purchased one for her cousin. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Are they vampires?’: Chinese parents sue daughter they abandoned for refusing to buy brother apartment, causing national outrage
- Parents who abandoned their daughter at age of 2 reappear after learning she has money and demand that she buy her younger brother an apartment
- When she refuses they take her to court claiming she has to support them financially and court agrees with the parents, causing outrage across China
