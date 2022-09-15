A rising teen tennis star from the Wa ethnic group who carries his racquets in a traditional bamboo basket is a social media darling in China. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Bamboo basket tennis boy’: China’s Wa ethnic teen carrying racquets in traditional holder to honour culture an internet sensation
- Wang Fa was born into a peasant family in southwestern Yunnan province on the Myanmar border, an area home to the Wa ethnic group
- He won in the Under 14 male category at the 2022 Asics Tennis Junior Tour held in Guangzhou, southern China, at the end of August
A rising teen tennis star from the Wa ethnic group who carries his racquets in a traditional bamboo basket is a social media darling in China. Photo: SCMP composite