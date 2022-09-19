A little girl has melted hearts on Chinese social media by giving her big sister US$43 from her savings as a gift to encourage her to study hard at university. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Don’t let me down’: girl, 12, in China surprises older sister with US$43 from savings to encourage her to study hard in viral story
- A Chinese student receives a surprise gift of money and a sweet note from her little sister when returning to university after a family visit
- The touching note encourages her to study hard with the heart-warming story trending on mainland social media
