A little girl has melted hearts on Chinese social media by giving her big sister US$43 from her savings as a gift to encourage her to study hard at university. Photo: SCMP composite
A little girl has melted hearts on Chinese social media by giving her big sister US$43 from her savings as a gift to encourage her to study hard at university. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Don’t let me down’: girl, 12, in China surprises older sister with US$43 from savings to encourage her to study hard in viral story

  • A Chinese student receives a surprise gift of money and a sweet note from her little sister when returning to university after a family visit
  • The touching note encourages her to study hard with the heart-warming story trending on mainland social media

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 10:11am, 19 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A little girl has melted hearts on Chinese social media by giving her big sister US$43 from her savings as a gift to encourage her to study hard at university. Photo: SCMP composite
A little girl has melted hearts on Chinese social media by giving her big sister US$43 from her savings as a gift to encourage her to study hard at university. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE