A couple is under fire in China after a woman pushed their Labrador our of a window during a fight. Photo: SCMP composite
A couple is under fire in China after a woman pushed their Labrador our of a window during a fight. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Vicious, you do not deserve to be human’: couple in China throw dog out fourth-floor window during argument

  • The dog landed on a car and was injured, but appears to have recovered
  • A neighbour said he forced the couple to sign adoption paperwork so they could no longer own the dog

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 17 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A couple is under fire in China after a woman pushed their Labrador our of a window during a fight. Photo: SCMP composite
A couple is under fire in China after a woman pushed their Labrador our of a window during a fight. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE