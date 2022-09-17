A couple is under fire in China after a woman pushed their Labrador our of a window during a fight. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Vicious, you do not deserve to be human’: couple in China throw dog out fourth-floor window during argument
- The dog landed on a car and was injured, but appears to have recovered
- A neighbour said he forced the couple to sign adoption paperwork so they could no longer own the dog
