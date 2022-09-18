A Chinese police officer is under investigation for not paying an expensive restaurant tab. Photo: SCMP composite
A Chinese police officer is under investigation for not paying an expensive restaurant tab. Photo: SCMP composite
‘It’s not a meal, it’s police work’: officer in China sued over US$800 dinner he had 5 years ago now being investigated after public backlash

  • The officer won the lawsuit because a court determined it was part of a more extensive investigation
  • But the decision went viral in China, prompting an official inquiry from the police department

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 18 Sep, 2022

