A Chinese police officer is under investigation for not paying an expensive restaurant tab. Photo: SCMP composite
‘It’s not a meal, it’s police work’: officer in China sued over US$800 dinner he had 5 years ago now being investigated after public backlash
- The officer won the lawsuit because a court determined it was part of a more extensive investigation
- But the decision went viral in China, prompting an official inquiry from the police department
