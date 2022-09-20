In their ‘sex education’ talk, the mother had told the toddler: ‘You are a girl, so you can’t allow other males to touch your body’. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Dad, you are a hooligan’: tearful girl, 2, in China refuses to let father undress or wash her after mother’s ‘sex education’ talk

  • A toddler has taken her mother’s basic sex education talk to heart and refuses to allow her dad undress or bathe her
  • Official data showed that 68 per cent of mainland Chinese parents surveyed in 2018 did not provide any sex education to their children

Updated: 9:00am, 20 Sep, 2022

