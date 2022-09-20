A woman’s complaint on social media about China’s state-owned railways not selling tampons has ignited a public debate on women’s rights. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Sorry, only snacks and souvenirs’: China Railway’s refusal to sell sanitary pads slammed and renews debate on women’s rights

  • Despite increasing public awareness about women’s rights, menstruation is still a taboo topic in mainland China with many refusing to even speak about it
  • Policy experts say a major reason is that most decision-makers are men who ignore the needs of women

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:25pm, 20 Sep, 2022

