A Chinese man recently in the news for his plan to travel on horseback from Europe to China is in the headlines again after he was accused of animal cruelty. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Sacrificing horse for internet traffic’: man travelling from Europe to China on horseback facing animal cruelty claims
- A man who made headlines with his plan to ride a horse from Europe to China may cancel his trip after the intervention of police and a vet
- Police in Holland stopped the man after locals raised concerns and brought a vet to examine the horse which was found to be suffering from an old injury
