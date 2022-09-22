A Chinese man recently in the news for his plan to travel on horseback from Europe to China is in the headlines again after he was accused of animal cruelty. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Sacrificing horse for internet traffic’: man travelling from Europe to China on horseback facing animal cruelty claims

  • A man who made headlines with his plan to ride a horse from Europe to China may cancel his trip after the intervention of police and a vet
  • Police in Holland stopped the man after locals raised concerns and brought a vet to examine the horse which was found to be suffering from an old injury

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 22 Sep, 2022

