A diver holding a longquan dish, a type of ceramic, that was recovered from a rock crevice. Photo: ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute
How does the amazing world of underwater archaeology work? Lifting the veil on excavations as China has announced some significant finds

  • Underwater archaeology is similar to terrestrial archaeology, but with unique differences
  • A technology we take for granted, scuba gear, fundamentally transformed the field

Kevin McSpadden
Updated: 6:00pm, 25 Sep, 2022

